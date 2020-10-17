Home Photos Feature Photos ISLAMABAD: October 17 A vendor displaying and arranging quilts to attract... PhotosFeature Photos ISLAMABAD: October 17 A vendor displaying and arranging quilts to attract the customers on the start of winter season at his setup. APP photo by Saeed-ul-Mulk Sat, 17 Oct 2020, 2:16 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP01-17 ISLAMABAD: October 17 A vendor displaying and arranging quilts to attract the customers on the start of winter season at his setup. APP photo by Saeed-ul-Mulk APP01-17 ALSO READ ISLAMABAD: October 17 Workers stitching the quilts a their workplace on the start of winter season. APP photo by Saeed-ul-Mulk Sponsored Ad RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR ISLAMABAD: October 17 Workers stitching the quilts a their workplace on the start of winter season. APP photo by Saeed-ul-Mulk ISLAMABAD: October 16 A vendor displaying and arranging eggs to attract the customers at his stall in weekly Jumma Bazaar. APP photo by... BAHAWALPUR: September 18 A vendor displaying different kind of dates to attract the customers at his roadside setup. APP photo by Hassan Bukhari