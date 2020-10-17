ISLAMABAD: October 17  A staffer sprays sanitizer on a students hands as safety measures against the COVID-19 pandemic at IMCG G-11 in the federal capital. APP photo by Saleem Rana
APP34-17 ISLAMABAD: October 17  A staffer sprays sanitizer on a students hands as safety measures against the COVID-19 pandemic at IMCG G-11 in the federal capital. APP photo by Saleem Rana
APP34-17

Sponsored Ad