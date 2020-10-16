ISLAMABAD: October 16 - Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on National Security and Strategic Policy Planning, Dr Moeed Yusuf said India was stuck in a difficult position in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and unable to figure out what to do. Its move of August 5, 2019 had expectedly backfired and it had lost Kashmir for all practical purposes, Dr Moeed said in his exclusive interaction with APP. He said: The future of Kashmir dispute is that India will have to hold plebiscite as per the United Nations (UN) Resolutions to give Kashmiris their just right to self-determination as there is no other workable solution to the issue.
APP16-16 ISLAMABAD: October 16 - Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on National Security and Strategic Policy Planning, Dr Moeed Yusuf said India was stuck in a difficult position in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and unable to figure out what to do. Its move of August 5, 2019 had expectedly backfired and it had lost Kashmir for all practical purposes, Dr Moeed said in his exclusive interaction with APP. He said: The future of Kashmir dispute is that India will have to hold plebiscite as per the United Nations (UN) Resolutions to give Kashmiris their just right to self-determination as there is no other workable solution to the issue." (Match the picture with interview slugged India stuck in odd position in IIOJK, lost Kashmir for practical purposes: Moeed already been released). APP photo by Irshad Sheikh
APP16-16

Sponsored Ad