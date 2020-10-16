ISLAMABAD: October 16 – Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on National Security and Strategic Policy Planning, Dr Moeed Yusuf said India was stuck in a difficult position in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and unable to figure out what to do. Its move of August 5, 2019 had expectedly backfired and it had lost Kashmir for all practical purposes, Dr Moeed said in his exclusive interaction with APP. He said: The future of Kashmir dispute is that India will have to hold plebiscite as per the United Nations (UN) Resolutions to give Kashmiris their just right to self-determination as there is no other workable solution to the issue.” (Match the picture with interview slugged India stuck in odd position in IIOJK, lost Kashmir for practical purposes: Moeed already been released). APP photo by Irshad Sheikh