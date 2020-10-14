Home Photos General Coverage Photos ISLAMABAD: October 14 A smart lockdown imposed due to several cases... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos ISLAMABAD: October 14 A smart lockdown imposed due to several cases of COVID-19 found in G-10/4 sector. APP photo by Saleem Rana Wed, 14 Oct 2020, 9:40 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP31-14 ISLAMABAD: October 14 A smart lockdown imposed due to several cases of COVID-19 found in G-10/4 sector. APP photo by Saleem Rana APP31-14 ALSO READ 615 new coronavirus cases reported; 14 deaths in past 24 hours Sponsored Ad RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR 615 new coronavirus cases reported; 14 deaths in past 24 hours Country records 530 more corona cases, 8 deaths during last 24 hours ISLAMABAD: October 12 – Prime Minister Imran Khan chairs meeting of National Coordination Committee on Covid-19. APP