ISLAMABAD: October 13 – Resident Ambassadors-designate of Brazil, Denmark, Sweden, Greece, Hungary and Ukraine presenting their credentials to President Dr. Arif Alvi at Aiwan-e-Sadr. APP

Tue, 13 Oct 2020, 6:05 PM

APP01-13 ISLAMABAD: October 13 - Resident Ambassadors-designate of Brazil, Denmark, Sweden, Greece, Hungary and Ukraine presenting their credentials to President Dr. Arif Alvi at Aiwan-e-Sadr. APP

ISLAMABAD: September 30 – Chairman High Council for National Reconciliation of Afghanistan, Dr. Abdullah Abdullah called on President Dr. Arif Alvi at Aiwan-e-Sadr. APP

ISLAMABAD: September 14 – Pakistan's Ambassador-designate to Ethiopia, Shozeb Abbas called on President Dr. Arif Alvi at Aiwan-e-Sadr. APP

ISLAMABAD: September 07 – Pakistan's Ambassador-designate to Afghanistan, Mansoor Ahmed Khan called on President Dr Arif Alvi at Aiwan-e-Sadr. APP