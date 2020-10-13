Home Photos General Coverage Photos ISLAMABAD: October 13 – Ambassador of the Arab Republic of Egypt Tarek... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos ISLAMABAD: October 13 – Ambassador of the Arab Republic of Egypt Tarek Mohamed Dahroug called on Advisor to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood. APP Tue, 13 Oct 2020, 6:06 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP02-13 ISLAMABAD: October 13 - Ambassador of the Arab Republic of Egypt Tarek Mohamed Dahroug called on Advisor to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood. APP APP02-13 Sponsored Ad RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR ISLAMABAD: October 09 – Ambassador of Portugal To Pakistan, H.E. Mr. Paulo Neves Pocinho calls on Advisor To The Prime Minister On Commerce And... ISLAMABAD: October 07 Abdul Razak Dawood, Advisor to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment in a meeting with Najy Benhassine Country Director... ISLAMABAD: October 06 Ambassador of European Union to Pakistan Mrs. Androulla Kaminara called on Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser at Parliament House. APP