Home Photos National Photos ISLAMABAD: October 12 – Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi unveils the... PhotosNational Photos ISLAMABAD: October 12 – Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi unveils the inaugural plaque of new media center at Ministry of Foreign Affairs. APP Mon, 12 Oct 2020, 11:39 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP47-12 ISLAMABAD: October 12 - Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi unveils the inaugural plaque of new media center at Ministry of Foreign Affairs. APP APP47-12 ALSO READ ISLAMABAD: October 12 - Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi addressed media representatives after inauguration of new media center at Ministry of Foreign Affairs. APP RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR ISLAMABAD: October 12 – Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi addressed media representatives after inauguration of new media center at Ministry of Foreign Affairs.... MULTAN: October 10 – Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi talking to media during oath ceremony of newly elected body of members of... MULTAN: October 10 – Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi to tie a turban of Traders during Oath Ceremony of newly elected body...