ISLAMABAD: October 11 - A youngster passing near blocked road as smart lockdown imposed due to several cases of Covid -19 emerged in G10/4. APP photo by Irshad Sheikh
APP01-10 ISLAMABAD: October 11 - A youngster passing near blocked road as smart lockdown imposed due to several cases of Covid -19 emerged in G10/4. APP photo by Irshad Sheikh
APP01-10

ALSO READ  671 new Coronavirus cases reported; Six deaths in past 24 hours

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR