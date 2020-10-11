Home Photos Feature Photos ISLAMABAD: October 11 – A youngster passing near blocked road as smart... PhotosFeature Photos ISLAMABAD: October 11 – A youngster passing near blocked road as smart lockdown imposed due to several cases of Covid -19 emerged in G10/4. APP photo by Irshad Sheikh Sun, 11 Oct 2020, 6:25 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP01-10 ISLAMABAD: October 11 - A youngster passing near blocked road as smart lockdown imposed due to several cases of Covid -19 emerged in G10/4. APP photo by Irshad Sheikh APP01-10 ALSO READ 671 new Coronavirus cases reported; Six deaths in past 24 hours RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR 666 new Coronavirus cases reported; 12 deaths in past 24 hours 671 new Coronavirus cases reported; Six deaths in past 24 hours PM welcomes Facebook’s support to Pakistan’s digital initiative