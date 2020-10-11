Home Photos Feature Photos ISLAMABAD: October 11 Vendors displaying different kind of auto parts outside... PhotosFeature Photos ISLAMABAD: October 11 Vendors displaying different kind of auto parts outside their shops to attract the customers at IJP Road. APP photo by Saleem Rana Sun, 11 Oct 2020, 7:00 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP09-11 ISLAMABAD: October 11 Vendors displaying different kind of auto parts outside their shops to attract the customers at IJP Road. APP photo by Saleem Rana APP09-11 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR ISLAMABAD: September 17 – A view of massive traffic jams at IJP Road and needs the attention of concerned authorities. APP photo by Saleem... RAWALPINDI: July 30 Vendors displayed different kinds of dry fruits at their roadside setup along IJP Road, Pirwahdi area. APP photo by Saleem... RAWALPINDI: July 25 Children playing by climbing the tree at the roadside of IJP Road. APP photo by Abid Zia