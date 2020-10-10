ISLAMABAD: October 10  Participants of the protest rally displaying cards demonstrating at National Press Club to release the political prisoners from Hunza. APP photo by Saleem Rana
APP34-10 ISLAMABAD: October 10  Participants of the protest rally displaying cards demonstrating at National Press Club to release the political prisoners from Hunza. APP photo by Saleem Rana
APP34-10

ALSO READ  ISLAMABAD: October 10  Participants of the protest rally displaying cards demonstrating at National Press Club to release the political prisoners from Hunza. APP photo by Saleem Rana

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR