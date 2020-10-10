Home Photos Feature Photos ISLAMABAD: October 10 Participants of the protest rally displaying cards demonstrating... PhotosFeature Photos ISLAMABAD: October 10 Participants of the protest rally displaying cards demonstrating at National Press Club to release the political prisoners from Hunza. APP photo by Saleem Rana Sat, 10 Oct 2020, 10:41 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP35-10 ISLAMABAD: October 10 Participants of the protest rally displaying cards demonstrating at National Press Club to release the political prisoners from Hunza. APP photo by Saleem Rana APP35-10 ALSO READ ISLAMABAD: October 10 Participants of the protest rally displaying cards demonstrating at National Press Club to release the political prisoners from Hunza. APP photo by Saleem Rana RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR ISLAMABAD: October 10 Participants of the protest rally displaying cards demonstrating at National Press Club to release the political prisoners from Hunza. APP... Shibli assures of optimum steps to resolve media community’s problems LAHORE: June 28 – Activists of the Youth Forum for Kashmir (YFK) took out a protest rally to reject the Indian authorities’ move to...