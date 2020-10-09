ISLAMABAD: October 09 - Federal Minister NFSR, Syed Fakhar Imam in a group photo with the participants during the closing ceremony of meeting of National Locust Control Centre (NLCC). APP photo by Saeed-ul-Mulk
APP04-09 ISLAMABAD: October 09 - Federal Minister NFSR, Syed Fakhar Imam in a group photo with the participants during the closing ceremony of meeting of National Locust Control Centre (NLCC). APP photo by Saeed-ul-Mulk
APP04-09

ALSO READ  ISLAMABAD: October 09 - Federal Minister NFSR, Syed Fakhar Imam addressing during the closing ceremony of meeting of National Locust Control Centre (NLCC). APP photo by Saeed-ul-Mulk

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR