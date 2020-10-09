ISLAMABAD: October 09 A person puts a letter in the post box. World Post Day happens each year on October 9, the anniversary of the Universal Postal Union (UPU), which started in 1874 in Switzerland. The UPU was the start of the global communications revolution, introducing the ability to write letter to others all over the world. World Post Day started in 1969. Since then, countries all over the world take part in celebrations to highlight the importance of the postal service. APP photo by Saleem Rana