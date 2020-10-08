ISLAMABAD: October 08 - SAPM Dr. Sania Nishtar visits NTC headquarters to review Ehsaas Data Security Arrangements. APP

ALSO READ ISLAMABAD: October 08 - SAPM on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, Dr. Sania Nishtar delivering her keynotes at the International Webinar Series of Integration and Digitization of G2P Programmes in Indonesia hosted by the Ministry of National Development Planning, Republic of Indonesia in collaboration with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and the World Bank. APP photo by Saleem Rana
