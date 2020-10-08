ISLAMABAD: October 08 - Presentation on the recent situation of Armenian Military Aggression and attacks against Azerbaijan by Colonel Mehman Novruzov, Defence Attache of Azerbaijan Armed Forces to Pakistan. APP photo by Saleem Rana
APP46-08 ISLAMABAD: October 08 - Presentation on the recent situation of Armenian Military Aggression and attacks against Azerbaijan by Colonel Mehman Novruzov, Defence Attache of Azerbaijan Armed Forces to Pakistan. APP photo by Saleem Rana
APP46-08

ALSO READ 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR