ISLAMABAD: October 07 - A large number of mourners attending the Chehlum procession to commemorate the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) in Karbala, grandson of Holy Prophet (SAWW). APP photo by Saleem Rana
APP38-07 ISLAMABAD: October 07 - A large number of mourners attending the Chehlum procession to commemorate the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) in Karbala, grandson of Holy Prophet (SAWW). APP photo by Saleem Rana
APP38-07

ALSO READ  ISLAMABAD: October 07 - A volunteer distributing cold drink among the mourners attending the Chehlum procession to commemorate the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) in Karbala, grandson of Holy Prophet (SAWW). APP photo by Saleem Rana

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR