Home Photos General Coverage Photos ISLAMABAD: October 07 Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser presiding over a... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos ISLAMABAD: October 07 Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser presiding over a meeting of Executive Committee of Pak-Afghan Parliamentary Friendship Group at Parliament House. APP Wed, 7 Oct 2020, 6:06 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP01-07 ISLAMABAD: October 07 Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser presiding over a meeting of Executive Committee of Pak-Afghan Parliamentary Friendship Group at Parliament House. APP APP01-07 ALSO READ ISLAMABAD: October 07 Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser presiding over a meeting of Executive Committee of Pak-Afghan Parliamentary Friendship Group at Parliament House. APP RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR ISLAMABAD: October 07 Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser presiding over a meeting of Executive Committee of Pak-Afghan Parliamentary Friendship Group at Parliament House.... ISLAMABAD: October 06 – Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri in a meeting with Federal All Pakistan Clerks Association (APCA) office bearers regarding... ISLAMABAD: September 23 Ambassador of Qatar Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani called on Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser at Parliament House. APP