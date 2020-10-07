Home Photos General Coverage Photos ISLAMABAD: October 07 Abdul Razak Dawood, Advisor to the Prime Minister... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos ISLAMABAD: October 07 Abdul Razak Dawood, Advisor to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment in a meeting with Najy Benhassine Country Director World Bank. APP Wed, 7 Oct 2020, 5:45 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP03-07 ISLAMABAD: October 07 Abdul Razak Dawood, Advisor to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment in a meeting with Najy Benhassine Country Director World Bank. APP APP03-07 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR ISLAMABAD: October 02 – Canadian High Commissioner in Pakistan, Ms. Wendy Gilmour calls on Advisor to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment, Abdul... ISLAMABAD: October 02 – Canadian High Commissioner in Pakistan, Ms. Wendy Gilmour calls on Advisor to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment, Abdul... ISLAMABAD: September 24 – Abdul Razak Dawood, Advisor to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment in a meeting with Delegation of REAP 2020....