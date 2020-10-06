ALSO READ ISLAMABAD: October 06  Professional boxing got a major breakthrough in the country when on Tuesday Pakistan Professional Boxing League (PPBL) introduced the first ever pro belt in Pakistan. The belt titled: Pakistan Professional League and bearing a golden coloured face image of Pakistans national animal Markhor as well as photos of PPBL board members was introduced at a ceremony here. Prospects for professional boxing are very bright in Pakistan. Im sure this belt will give a massive boost to prizefighting in the country, Chairman PPBL, General (Retd) Ehsan-ul-Haq told APP after the ceremony here. (Match the picture with story slugged PPBL introduces Pakistans first ever pro boxing belt already been released). APP photo by Saeed-ul-Mulk