ISLAMABAD: October 06 – Professional boxing got a major breakthrough in the country when on Tuesday Pakistan Professional Boxing League (PPBL) introduced the first ever pro belt in Pakistan. The belt titled: 'Pakistan Professional League' and bearing a golden coloured face image of Pakistan's national animal Markhor as well as photos of PPBL board members was introduced at a ceremony here. "Prospects for professional boxing are very bright in Pakistan. I'm sure this belt will give a massive boost to prizefighting in the country," Chairman PPBL, General (Retd) Ehsan-ul-Haq told APP after the ceremony here.