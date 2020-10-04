Home Photos Feature Photos ISLAMABAD: October 04 A vendor displaying and arranging fresh dates to... PhotosFeature Photos ISLAMABAD: October 04 A vendor displaying and arranging fresh dates to attract the customers at his roadside setup. APP photo by Saeed-ul-Mulk Sun, 4 Oct 2020, 7:17 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP06-04 ISLAMABAD: October 04 A vendor displaying and arranging fresh dates to attract the customers at his roadside setup. APP photo by Saeed-ul-Mulk APP06-04 ALSO READ SIALKOT: October 02 - A vendor selling out carpets at his roadside setup. APP Photo by Muhammad Munir Butt RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR SIALKOT: October 02 – A vendor selling out carpets at his roadside setup. APP Photo by Muhammad Munir Butt ISLAMABAD: September 29 – A vendor displaying and arranging fresh dates to attract the customers at his roadside setup. APP photo by Saeed-ul-Mulk SIALKOT: September 14 A vendor selling clay pottery at his roadside setup. APP photo by Muhammad Munir Butt