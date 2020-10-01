Home Photos National Photos ISLAMABAD: October 01 Federal Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Dr.... PhotosNational Photos ISLAMABAD: October 01 Federal Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Dr. Muhammad Farogh Naseem chairs a meeting of Cabinet committee for the disposal of legislative cases at the law Ministry. APP Thu, 1 Oct 2020, 10:52 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP48-01 ISLAMABAD: October 01 Federal Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Dr. Muhammad Farogh Naseem chairs a meeting of Cabinet committee for the disposal of legislative cases at the law Ministry. APP APP48-01