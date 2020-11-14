Home Photos Feature Photos ISLAMABAD: November 14 A large number of people selecting and purchasing... PhotosFeature Photos ISLAMABAD: November 14 A large number of people selecting and purchasing different stuff displayed by vendors to attract the customers. APP photo by Saeed-ul-Mulk Sat, 14 Nov 2020, 4:34 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP03-141120 ISLAMABAD: November 14 A large number of people selecting and purchasing different stuff displayed by vendors to attract the customers. APP photo by Saeed-ul-Mulk APP03-141120 ALSO READ MULTAN: November 14 - People selecting and purchasing secondhand warm clothes at Landa Bazaar. APP photo by Safdar Abbas RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR MULTAN: November 14 – People selecting and purchasing secondhand warm clothes at Landa Bazaar. APP photo by Safdar Abbas KARACHI: July 09 People selecting and purchasing old wears displayed by a vendor to attract the customers at Saddar area. APP Photo by... LAHORE: June 23 People selecting and purchasing old clothes displayed by roadside vendors to attract the customers at Landa Bazaar. APP photo by...