Home Photos National Photos ISLAMABAD: November 11 – President Dr. Arif Alvi in a group photo... PhotosNational Photos ISLAMABAD: November 11 – President Dr. Arif Alvi in a group photo with the students and faculty of Institute of Cost and Management Accountants (ICMA) on the occasion of convocation. APP Wed, 11 Nov 2020, 10:44 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP58-11 ISLAMABAD: November 11 - President Dr. Arif Alvi in a group photo with the students and faculty of Institute of Cost and Management Accountants (ICMA) on the occasion of convocation. APP APP58-11 ALSO READ ISLAMABAD: November 10 - Pakistan's Ambassador-designate to the Republic of Kazakhstan, Sajjad Ahmed Seehar called on President Dr. Arif Alvi at Aiwan-e-Sadr. APP RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR ISLAMABAD: November 11 – President Dr. Arif Alvi addressing the convocation ceremony of Institute of Cost and Management Accountants (ICMA). APP Pakistan on way to end elitism in education, health sectors: President ISLAMABAD: November 10 – President Dr Arif Alvi in a group photo with Federal Minister for Education, Shafqat Mehmood and foreign ambassadors at a...