ISLAMABAD: November 10 - President Dr Arif Alvi in a group photo with Federal Minister for Education, Shafqat Mehmood and foreign ambassadors at a ceremony relating to Iqbal Day at Aiwan-e-Sadr. APP
APP61-10 ISLAMABAD: November 10 - President Dr Arif Alvi in a group photo with Federal Minister for Education, Shafqat Mehmood and foreign ambassadors at a ceremony relating to Iqbal Day at Aiwan-e-Sadr. APP
APP61-10

ALSO READ  Pakistan moving towards "Renaissance of Muslims" in line with philosophy of Allama Iqbal: President

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR