Home Photos Feature Photos ISLAMABAD: November 10 A beautiful view of leaves of tree changing... PhotosFeature Photos ISLAMABAD: November 10 A beautiful view of leaves of tree changing colour during autumn season in Federal Capital. APP photo by Saeed-ul-Mulk Tue, 10 Nov 2020, 5:58 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP04-10 ISLAMABAD: November 10 A beautiful view of leaves of tree changing colour during autumn season in Federal Capital. APP photo by Saeed-ul-Mulk APP04-10 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR HUNZA: November 01 A beautiful view of leaves of tree changing colour during Autumn Season. APP photo by Irshad Sheikh HUNZA: October 28 – An attractive view of leaves of tree changing colour during Autumn season at mountain Rakaposhi in Ginesh Valley. APP Photo... ISLAMABAD: October 28 – Gardener busy in sweeping dry leaves of tree drops in a local park during autumn season in Federal Capital. APP...