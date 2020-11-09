Home Photos National Photos ISLAMABAD: November 09 – President Dr. Arif Alvi, addressing the soft launch... PhotosNational Photos ISLAMABAD: November 09 – President Dr. Arif Alvi, addressing the soft launch ceremony of Financial Pakistan Expo, 2020, at Aiwan-e-Sadr. APP Tue, 10 Nov 2020, 12:23 AM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP62-09 ISLAMABAD: November 09 - President Dr. Arif Alvi, addressing the soft launch ceremony of Financial Pakistan Expo, 2020, at Aiwan-e-Sadr. APP APP62-09 ALSO READ Digital economy important to check corruption, broaden tax net: President RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Digital economy important to check corruption, broaden tax net: President ISLAMABAD: November 05 President Dr Arif Alvi conferring the award of Nishan-e-Pakistan on Chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Sefik Dzaferovic,... ISLAMABAD: November 05 President Dr Arif Alvi conferring the award of Nishan-e-Pakistan on Chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Sefik Dzaferovic,...