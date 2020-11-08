Home Photos Feature Photos ISLAMABAD: November 08 A handicap waiting for customers at roadside to... PhotosFeature Photos ISLAMABAD: November 08 A handicap waiting for customers at roadside to sell balloon for livelihood in the federal capital. APP photo by Irshad Sheikh Sun, 8 Nov 2020, 10:05 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP35-08 ISLAMABAD: November 08 A handicap waiting for customers at roadside to sell balloon for livelihood in the federal capital. APP photo by Irshad Sheikh APP35-08 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR ISLAMABAD: October 29 An attractive illuminated view of Parliament House in connection of Eid Melad-un-Nabi(PBUH) celebrations in the federal capital. APP photo by... ISLAMABAD: October 29 An attractive illuminated view of Prime Minister Secretariat in connection of Eid Melad-un-Nabi(PBUH) celebrations in the federal capital. APP photo... ISLAMABAD: October 28 – Gardener busy in sweeping dry leaves of tree drops in a local park during autumn season in Federal Capital. APP...