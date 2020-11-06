ISLAMABAD: November 06 Special Assistant on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety to the Prime Minister, Dr. Sania Nishtar chairs a meeting to structure the One Window Ehsaas, which is a single-window information and service approach for better access to multiple Ehsaas programmes. Leads from all executing agencies of Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division (PASSD) including the BISP, Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal, Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund, Trust for Voluntary Organizations and Higher Education Commission joined the meeting. APP