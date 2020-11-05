Home Photos General Coverage Photos ISLAMABAD: November 05 – Federal Secretary Ministry of IT and Telecommunication, Shoaib... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos ISLAMABAD: November 05 – Federal Secretary Ministry of IT and Telecommunication, Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui in a meeting with Japanese delegation. APP Thu, 5 Nov 2020, 6:23 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP31-05 ISLAMABAD: November 05 - Federal Secretary Ministry of IT and Telecommunication, Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui in a meeting with Japanese delegation. APP APP31-05