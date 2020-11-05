Home Photos General Coverage Photos ISLAMABAD: November 05 – Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos ISLAMABAD: November 05 – Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque chairing meeting of PM Task Force on IT & Telecom. APP Thu, 5 Nov 2020, 6:22 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP30-05 ISLAMABAD: November 05 - Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque chairing meeting of PM Task Force on IT & Telecom. APP APP30-05 ALSO READ ISLAMABAD: November 04 - Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque addressing the contract signing ceremony of high speed mobile broadband project. APP RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR ISLAMABAD: November 04 – Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque in a meeting with Special Assistant to PM on Youth... ISLAMABAD: November 04 – Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque witnessing contract signing of high speed mobile broadband project. APP ISLAMABAD: November 04 – Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque addressing the contract signing ceremony of high speed mobile broadband...