ISLAMABAD: November 05 People from different walks of life participating in a peace walk to show solidarity with Peshawar terrorist attack on madrassa organised by SSDO in front of National Press Club. APP photo by Irshad Sheikh
Thu, 5 Nov 2020, 6:08 PM