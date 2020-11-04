ISLAMABAD: November 04 - Legendary tabla player of Subcontinent Ustad Abdul Sattar Tari Khan performing on the stage during a function titled
APP64-04 ISLAMABAD: November 04 - Legendary tabla player of Subcontinent Ustad Abdul Sattar Tari Khan performing on the stage during a function titled "Saaz Samandar" arranged by Pakistan National Council of the Arts. APP photo by Irfan Mahmood
