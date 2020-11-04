ISLAMABAD: November 04 - Honble Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed presenting a souvenir Honble Justice Faisal Arab on the eve of his retirement at Supreme Court of Pakistan. APP photo by Irshad Sheikh
APP74-04 ISLAMABAD: November 04 - Honble Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed presenting a souvenir Honble Justice Faisal Arab on the eve of his retirement at Supreme Court of Pakistan. APP photo by Irshad Sheikh
APP74-04

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR