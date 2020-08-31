PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos ISLAMABAD: August 31 – Zohan Hasan Tariq, Achiever of Graduate record examination who has secured the highest marks (340/340) greeted by Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Shafqat Mahmood. APP August 31, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP28-31 ISLAMABAD: August 31 - Zohan Hasan Tariq, Achiever of Graduate record examination who has secured the highest marks (340/340) greeted by Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Shafqat Mahmood. APP APP28-31