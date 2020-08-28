ISLAMABAD: August 28  A mesmerizing view of sunset in the federal capital during a pleasant cloudy day with light showers. APP photo by Irfan Mahmood

ISLAMABAD: August 28  A mesmerizing view of sunset in the federal capital during a pleasant cloudy day with light showers. APP photo by Irfan Mahmood
APP03-28 ISLAMABAD: August 28  A mesmerizing view of sunset in the federal capital during a pleasant cloudy day with light showers. APP photo by Irfan Mahmood
APP03-28

ALSO READ  ISLAMABAD: August 27  An eye catching view of sunset in the federal capital. APP photo by Irshad Sheikh

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR