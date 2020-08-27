ISLAMABAD: August 27  Federal Minister For Kashmir Affairs And Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Khan Gandapur presenting souvenir to Country Head of Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency Mr. Gokhan Umat. APP

ALSO READ  ISLAMABAD: August 27 – Country Head of Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency Mr. Gokhan Umat calls on Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Khan Gandapur. APP

