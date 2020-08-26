PhotosFeature Photos ISLAMABAD: August 26 A motorcycle passing through rain water accumulated on road during rain that experienced the Federal Capital. APP photo by Saleem Rana August 26, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP02-26 ISLAMABAD: August 26 A motorcycle passing through rain water accumulated on road during rain that experienced the Federal Capital. APP photo by Saleem Rana APP02-26 ALSO READ KARACHI: August 28 - A view of vehicles passing through flooded water accumulated due to over flow of Gujar Nala during heavy downpour in the city. APP photo by Syed Abbas Mehdi