ISLAMABAD: August 26  A motorcycle passing through rain water accumulated on road during rain that experienced the Federal Capital. APP photo by Saleem Rana

ISLAMABAD: August 26  A motorcycle passing through rain water accumulated on road during rain that experienced the Federal Capital. APP photo by Saleem Rana
APP02-26 ISLAMABAD: August 26  A motorcycle passing through rain water accumulated on road during rain that experienced the Federal Capital. APP photo by Saleem Rana
APP02-26

ALSO READ  KARACHI: August 28 - A view of vehicles passing through flooded water accumulated due to over flow of Gujar Nala during heavy downpour in the city. APP photo by Syed Abbas Mehdi

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR