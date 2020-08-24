NationalPhotosNational Photos ISLAMABAD: August 24 – Senator Shibli Faraz, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting in a meeting with Ms. Gabriela Cuevas Barron, President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union. APP August 24, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP59-24 ISLAMABAD: August 24 - Senator Shibli Faraz, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting in a meeting with Ms. Gabriela Cuevas Barron, President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union. APP APP59-24 ALSO READ ISLAMABAD: August 24 Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi meeting with President Inter-Parliamentary Union H.E. Ms. Gabriela Cuevas Barron. APP