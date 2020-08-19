ISLAMABAD: August 19 – Sadullah Tashmatov, Charge Daffaires of Uzbekistan in Pakistan called on the Advisor to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood at Ministry of Commerce. APP

ISLAMABAD: August 19 - Sadullah Tashmatov, Charge Daffaires of Uzbekistan in Pakistan called on the Advisor to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood at Ministry of Commerce. APP
APP32-19 ISLAMABAD: August 19 - Sadullah Tashmatov, Charge Daffaires of Uzbekistan in Pakistan called on the Advisor to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood at Ministry of Commerce. APP
APP32-19

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR