ISLAMABAD: August 18  Dr Moeed Yusuf, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Security chairing the Advisory Board of the National Security Committee (NSC) meeting at the Prime Minister’s Office. APP

ISLAMABAD: August 18  Dr Moeed Yusuf, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Security chairing the Advisory Board of the National Security Committee (NSC) meeting at the Prime Minister's Office. APP
APP66-18 ISLAMABAD: August 18  Dr Moeed Yusuf, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Security chairing the Advisory Board of the National Security Committee (NSC) meeting at the Prime Minister's Office. APP
APP66-18

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR