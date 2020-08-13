PhotosNational Photos ISLAMABAD: August 13 – Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz unveiling the restored antique Marconi transmitter used to announce the Independence of Pakistan between 13&14 August 1947 in PBC. APP August 14, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP76-13 ISLAMABAD: August 13 - Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz unveiling the restored antique Marconi transmitter used to announce the Independence of Pakistan between 13&14 August 1947 in PBC. APP APP76-13