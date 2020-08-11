ISLAMABAD: August 11  A view of big billboard displayed at Constitution Avenue as the nation starts preparations to celebrate Independence Day in befitting manners. APP photo by Irshad Sheikh

ISLAMABAD: August 11  A view of big billboard displayed at Constitution Avenue as the nation starts preparations to celebrate Independence Day in befitting manners. APP photo by Irshad Sheikh
APP25-11 ISLAMABAD: August 11  A view of big billboard displayed at Constitution Avenue as the nation starts preparations to celebrate Independence Day in befitting manners. APP photo by Irshad Sheikh
APP25-11

ALSO READ  ISLAMABAD: August 11  A view of big billboard displayed in front of Parliament House as the nation starts preparations to celebrate Independence Day in befitting manners. APP photo by Irshad Sheikh

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR