PARIS: August 12 – CEO of Pakistani French Company, Euroking Sports, Amjad Sandhu presenting a new brand of cricket bat launched by the name of Ambassador to Pakistans Charge dAffaires a.i, M. Amjad Qazi. APP

PARIS: August 12 - CEO of Pakistani French Company, Euroking Sports, Amjad Sandhu presenting a new brand of cricket bat launched by the name of Ambassador to Pakistans Charge dAffaires a.i, M. Amjad Qazi. APP
APP17-12 PARIS: August 12 - CEO of Pakistani French Company, Euroking Sports, Amjad Sandhu presenting a new brand of cricket bat launched by the name of Ambassador to Pakistans Charge dAffaires a.i, M. Amjad Qazi. APP
APP17-12

ALSO READ  PARIS: August 12 - CEO of Pakistani French Company, Euroking Sports, Amjad Sandhu presenting a new brand of cricket bat launched by the name of Ambassador to Pakistans Charge dAffaires a.i, M. Amjad Qazi. APP

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR