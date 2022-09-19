Inspector General Police (IGP) Balochistan Abdul Khaliq Sheikh inaugurating traffic awareness campaign at Mission Chowk Road

Inspector General Police (IGP) Balochistan Abdul Khaliq Sheikh inaugurating traffic awareness campaign at Mission Chowk Road
APP41-190922 QUETTA: September 19 - Inspector General Police (IGP) Balochistan Abdul Khaliq Sheikh inaugurating traffic awareness campaign at Mission Chowk Road. APP
Inspector General Police (IGP) Balochistan Abdul Khaliq Sheikh inaugurating traffic awareness campaign at Mission Chowk Road
APP41-190922 QUETTA
Inspector General Police (IGP) Balochistan Abdul Khaliq Sheikh inaugurating traffic awareness campaign at Mission Chowk Road
APP42-190922 QUETTA: September 19 – Inspector General Police (IGP) Balochistan Abdul Khaliq Sheikh talking to media after inauguration of traffic awareness campaign at Mission Chowk Road. APP

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Korean Ambassador to Pakistan Suh Sangpyo inaugurating the Pak Korea Nutrition Center (PKNC) at the University of Agriculture, Faisalabad (UAF)

Korean Ambassador to Pakistan Suh Sangpyo inaugurating the Pak Korea Nutrition Center (PKNC) at the University of Agriculture, Faisalabad (UAF)

Federal Minister for Power Engr. Khurram Dastgir Khan is being presented with memento during the inaugurating ceremony of IEEEP Fair 2022 at Karachi Expo Center

Federal Minister for Power Engr. Khurram Dastgir Khan is being presented with memento during the inaugurating ceremony of IEEEP Fair 2022 at Karachi Expo...

Federal Minister for Power Engr. Khurram Dastgir Khan visiting the different stalls after inaugurating IEEEP Fair 2022 at Karachi Expo Center

Federal Minister for Power Engr. Khurram Dastgir Khan visiting the different stalls after inaugurating IEEEP Fair 2022 at Karachi Expo Center

Federal Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif is addressing the ceremony of Innovation Center of NUST at Sialkot

Federal Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif is addressing the ceremony of Innovation Center of NUST at Sialkot

Federal Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif, President SCCI Mian Imran Akbar offering dua after inaugurating the ICON Innovation Center of NUST at Sialkot

Federal Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif, President SCCI Mian Imran Akbar offering dua after inaugurating the ICON Innovation Center of NUST at Sialkot

Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin ul Haq visiting different Stalls after Inaugurating the ITCN Asia Exhibition at Karachi Expo Center

Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin ul Haq visiting different Stalls after Inaugurating the ITCN Asia Exhibition at Karachi Expo Center

Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin ul Haq visiting different stalls after inaugurating the ITCN Asia Exhibition at Karachi Expo Center

Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin ul Haq visiting different stalls after inaugurating the ITCN Asia Exhibition at Karachi Expo Center

Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin ul Haq addressing a Press Conference after Inaugurating the ITCN Asia Exhibition at Karachi Expo Center

Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin ul Haq addressing a Press Conference after Inaugurating the ITCN Asia Exhibition at Karachi Expo...

Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin ul Haq Inaugurating the ITCN Asia Exhibition at Karachi Expo Center

Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin ul Haq Inaugurating the ITCN Asia Exhibition at Karachi Expo Center

First Lady Mrs Samina Arif Alvi inaugurating Craft Bazar organised by Behbood Craft and Serena Hotel

First Lady Mrs Samina Arif Alvi inaugurating Craft Bazar organised by Behbood Craft and Serena Hotel

Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf addressing the media after inaugurating Diamond Jubilee Celebration of the First Constituent Assembly of Pakistan at Parliament House.

Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf addressing the media after inaugurating Diamond Jubilee Celebration of the First Constituent Assembly of Pakistan at Parliament House.

Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Rana Tanveer Hussain offers Dua after inaugurating the New Building of IBCC Regional Office.

Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Rana Tanveer Hussain offers Dua after inaugurating the New Building of IBCC Regional Office.