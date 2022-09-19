PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Inspector General Police (IGP) Balochistan Abdul Khaliq Sheikh inaugurating traffic awareness campaign at Mission Chowk Road Mon, 19 Sep 2022, 9:09 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegram APP41-190922 QUETTA: September 19 - Inspector General Police (IGP) Balochistan Abdul Khaliq Sheikh inaugurating traffic awareness campaign at Mission Chowk Road. APP APP41-190922 QUETTA APP42-190922 QUETTA: September 19 – Inspector General Police (IGP) Balochistan Abdul Khaliq Sheikh talking to media after inauguration of traffic awareness campaign at Mission Chowk Road. APP