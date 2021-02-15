Home Photos General Coverage Photos Inspector General Gilgit-Baltistan Dr. Mujeeb ur Reham and Secretary Home Gilgit-Baltistan Muhammad...PhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosInspector General Gilgit-Baltistan Dr. Mujeeb ur Reham and Secretary Home Gilgit-Baltistan Muhammad Ali Randhawa inaugurating the Passu Cones tracks to promote the tourism in the area Mon, 15 Feb 2021, 6:23 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP15-150221 HUNZA: February 15 - Inspector General Gilgit-Baltistan Dr. Mujeeb ur Reham and Secretary Home Gilgit-Baltistan Muhammad Ali Randhawa inaugurating the Passu Cones tracks to promote the tourism in the area. APP Photo by Ashraf Hussain NasiriALSO READ KP Tourism Minister calls on PMRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORInspector General Gilgit-Baltistan Dr. Mujeeb ur Reham and Secretary Home Gilgit-Baltistan Muhammad Ali Randhawa in a group photo after inaugurating the Passu Cones tracks...Inspector General Gilgit-Baltistan Dr. Mujeeb ur Reham, Secretary Home Gilgit-Baltistan Muhammad Ali Randhawa and others officials on the Passu Cones tracks to promote tourism...COVID-19 claims 57 lives, infects 1,502 more people