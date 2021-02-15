Inspector General Gilgit-Baltistan Dr. Mujeeb ur Reham and Secretary Home Gilgit-Baltistan Muhammad Ali Randhawa inaugurating the Passu Cones tracks to promote the tourism in the area
APP15-150221 HUNZA: February 15 - Inspector General Gilgit-Baltistan Dr. Mujeeb ur Reham and Secretary Home Gilgit-Baltistan Muhammad Ali Randhawa inaugurating the Passu Cones tracks to promote the tourism in the area. APP Photo by Ashraf Hussain Nasiri

ALSO READ  KP Tourism Minister calls on PM

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR