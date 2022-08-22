Iftikhar Ali Shallwani, Federal Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Works chairing a meeting on the First International Housing Expo-2022 that is going to be happening in November this year

Iftikhar Ali Shallwani, Federal Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Works chairing a meeting on the First International Housing Expo-2022 that is going to be happening in November this year
APP28-220822 ISLAMABAD: August 22 - Iftikhar Ali Shallwani, Federal Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Works chairing a meeting on the First International Housing Expo-2022 that is going to be happening in November this year. APP
Iftikhar Ali Shallwani, Federal Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Works chairing a meeting on the First International Housing Expo-2022 that is going to be happening in November this year
APP28-220822 ISLAMABAD

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Federal Secretary Ministry of Housing and Works, Iftikhar Ali Shallwani, presenting souvenir to Lord Aamer Sarfraz of Kensington

Federal Secretary Ministry of Housing and Works, Iftikhar Ali Shallwani, presenting souvenir to Lord Aamer Sarfraz of Kensington

Iftikhar Ali Shallwani, Federal Secretary Ministry of Housing and Works in a meeting with Zaheer Ahmed Warriach, DG PWD

Iftikhar Ali Shallwani, Federal Secretary Ministry of Housing and Works in a meeting with Zaheer Ahmed Warriach, DG PWD

Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar and President Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) M. Ahsan Bhoon had a meeting with Iftihkhar Ali Shallwani, Federal Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Works

Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar and President Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) M. Ahsan Bhoon had a meeting with Iftihkhar...

Federal Secretary, Ministry of Science and Technology, Ghulam Muhammad Memon witnessing the signing of MoU between NEECA and Foundation University Islamabad to launch a one-year Energy Information and Futuristic Internship Program

Federal Secretary, Ministry of Science and Technology, Ghulam Muhammad Memon witnessing the signing of MoU between NEECA and Foundation University Islamabad to launch a...

Iftikhar Ali Shallwani, Federal Secretary Ministry of Housing and Works chaired a meeting on Solarization of Government Office Buildings

Iftikhar Ali Shallwani, Federal Secretary Ministry of Housing and Works chaired a meeting on Solarization of Government Office Buildings

Secretary directs expeditious completion of housing projects

Iftikhar Ali Shallwani, Federal Secretary Ministry of Housing and Works in a meeting with Dr. Amjad Saqib, Founder Akhuwat Foundation

Iftikhar Ali Shallwani, Federal Secretary Ministry of Housing and Works in a meeting with Dr. Amjad Saqib, Founder Akhuwat Foundation

2ND Follow-Up meeting of the Federal Secretary for Maritime Affairs, Mathar Niaz Rana with the Chairman of China Overseas Ports Holding Company (COPHCL) to review oil blending facility through ship-to-ship transfer at outer anchorage of Gwadar Port held at Ministry of Maritime Affairs

2ND Follow-Up meeting of the Federal Secretary for Maritime Affairs, Mathar Niaz Rana with the Chairman of China Overseas Ports Holding Company...

Federal Secretary for Information and Broadcasting, Shaheera Shahid addressing on the occasion of a ceremony to honor the legendary singers of the country on 75th Diamond Jubilee Celebrations of Pakistan at Radio Pakistan office

Federal Secretary for Information and Broadcasting, Shaheera Shahid addressing on the occasion of a ceremony to honor the legendary singers of the...

Federal secretary of Ombudsman Secretariat Ejaz Ahmed Khan meeting with regional officials at Hyderabad regional office

Federal secretary of Ombudsman Secretariat Ejaz Ahmed Khan meeting with regional officials at Hyderabad regional office

Construction of 7,000 units completed under PM low cost housing scheme

Construction of 7,000 units completed under PM low cost housing scheme

Federal Secretary for Narcotics Control, Akbar Durrani in a meeting with the CEO/Country Head Pakistan of Fantom Foundation, Faisal Syed at the Ministry of Narcotics Control

Federal Secretary for Narcotics Control, Akbar Durrani in a meeting with the CEO/Country Head Pakistan of Fantom Foundation, Faisal Syed at the Ministry of...