HYDERABAD: September 15 – A staffer checking the temperature of students on the entrance as a large number of the students resumed their academic activities after reopening of higher education institutions in the country joined their educational institutions on Tuesday after around six-month long closure due to the corona virus pandemic. APP photo by Farhan Khan

ALSO READ RAWALPINDI: September 15 - A teacher conducting the class of Government Girls Higher Secondary School No. 2 at Committee Chowk as as a large number of the students resumed their academic activities after reopening of higher education institutions in the country joined their educational institutions on Tuesday after around six-month long closure due to the corona virus pandemic. APP photo by Abid Zia
Home Photos General Coverage Photos HYDERABAD: September 15 – A staffer checking the temperature of students on...