HYDERABAD: September 10 A person crossing railway tracks as a train approaching on the same track may cause any mishap and needs the attention of concerned authorities at Tando Yosuf Railway Crossing. APP photo by Akram Ali Thu, 10 Sep 2020, 6:02 PM