HYDERABAD: September 05  Students busy in study at the corridor of Eidgah Rani Bagh as rain water is accumulated in the yard. APP photo by Akram Ali

HYDERABAD: September 05  Students busy in study at the corridor of Eidgah Rani Bagh as rain water is accumulated in the yard. APP photo by Akram Ali
APP06-05 HYDERABAD: September 05  Students busy in study at the corridor of Eidgah Rani Bagh as rain water is accumulated in the yard. APP photo by Akram Ali
APP06-05

ALSO READ  TANDO ALLAHYAR: September 05  A view of huts submerged in the rain water at Chumber area after heavy rain. APP photo by Farhan Khan

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR